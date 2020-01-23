Actress Nandita Das opposes CAA, warns of more Shaheen Bagh-like protests

JAIPUR: Actress and filmmaker Nandita Das on Thursday joined the Bollywood bandwagon which has been opposition the newly amended Citizenship Act and called it a tool to divide the country on the religious lines.

Speaking to reporters during the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), Das voiced her serious concerns about the citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Das also exhorted people to speak up against the CAA and the NRC. While appreciating the efforts of students and common people who have been protesting against the contentious CAA, Das warned that Shaheen Bagh-like protests will come up across the country soon.

"They (government) are asking those who have been living here for four generations to prove that they are Indians. This is very sad. I think everyone should speak up," the actress said.

While maintaining that the protests against CAA and NRC are "spontaneous", Das said that no political parties are involved in them.

She emphasised that with the economic slowdown, growing unemployment rate, and now with the CAA and the NRC, the country has become a topic of discussion across the world as "people are being divided on the basis of religion".

She added it was a great thing that people from the film fraternity have also spoken strongly against the CAA and the NRC.

CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Those opposing the CAA argue that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along with the NRC is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away anyone's citizenship.