close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NRC

Adequate judicial process to appeal for those not in NRC: Home Ministry

An MHA spokesperson has said that to facilitate appeals, 200 new Foreigners Tribunal have been made functional, in addition to the 100 Foreigners Tribunal already in operation.

Adequate judicial process to appeal for those not in NRC: Home Ministry
File photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Monday that there are adequate judicial processes available to those who have been left out of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC). Names of over 19 lakh people were missing in the final list released by the Assam government last Saturday.

An MHA spokesperson has said that to facilitate appeals, 200 new Foreigners Tribunal have been made functional from Monday. This is in addition to the 100 Foreigners Tribunal already in operation. It has also been clarified that people left out of the final NRC list will not be detained under any circumstances until they have exhausted all legal options available to them. They will continue to enjoy all rights as earlier, till such time that their legal processes run out and they remain unable to prove their citizenship.

It is reported that the state government of Assam too has made necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to all those who are outside of the final NRC list and may need assistance with their appeals.

Appeals can be made to Foreigners Tribunal within 120 days starting from last Saturday (August 31). Those who need to check if their names are on the NRC list can do so by logging on to nrcassam.nic.in. (Click here for the full process)

Tags:
NRCHome MinistryMHA
Next
Story

Stall where PM Narendra Modi used to sell tea to be turned into tourist spot

Must Watch

PT11M22S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, September 02nd, 2019