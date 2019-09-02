Adequate judicial process to appeal for those not in NRC: Home Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs said on Monday that there are adequate judicial processes available to those who have been left out of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC). Names of over 19 lakh people were missing in the final list released by the Assam government last Saturday.

An MHA spokesperson has said that to facilitate appeals, 200 new Foreigners Tribunal have been made functional from Monday. This is in addition to the 100 Foreigners Tribunal already in operation. It has also been clarified that people left out of the final NRC list will not be detained under any circumstances until they have exhausted all legal options available to them. They will continue to enjoy all rights as earlier, till such time that their legal processes run out and they remain unable to prove their citizenship.

It is reported that the state government of Assam too has made necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to all those who are outside of the final NRC list and may need assistance with their appeals.

Appeals can be made to Foreigners Tribunal within 120 days starting from last Saturday (August 31). Those who need to check if their names are on the NRC list can do so by logging on to nrcassam.nic.in. (Click here for the full process)