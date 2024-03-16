'Adhoori Hasraton Ka Iljaam…': CEC Rajiv Kumar’s Poetic Response To EVM Tampering Claims

NEW DELHI: In a theatrical twist to the ongoing saga of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering allegations, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday delivered a poetic riposte that captivated the audience and left them in stitches. Amidst the charged atmosphere of a press conference in the heart of New Delhi, CEC Rajiv Kumar took centre stage to address the persistent murmurs of EVM tampering that often precede elections. Responding to a query on this contentious issue, Kumar embarked on a lyrical journey, weaving together words that echoed with both wit and wisdom.

"Adhoori hasrato ka iljaam, har baar hum par lagan thik nhi, wafa khud se nhi hoti, khata EVM ki kehete ho, aur baad mein jab parinaam aata hai toh uspe kaayam bhi nhi rehte (Blaming your incomplete desires on us (EVMs) every time isn’t right. You cannot guarantee faithfulness, but you keep blaming EVMs. Later, when the result comes, you don’t even accept that),” CEC Kumar quipped, eliciting a chorus of applause and laughter from the assembled crowd.

But amidst the lighthearted banter, Kumar struck a chord of sincerity, urging voters and social media enthusiasts to be vigilant against the scourge of fake news. With a solemn plea, he implored them to verify the information before amplifying it, stressing the importance of relying on credible sources to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process.

“Verify Before You Amplify” is the mantra to combat fake news. Let’s rely on authoritative sources to ensure accurate information prevails. Stay vigilant and help us maintain the integrity of the electoral process,'' the CEC said.

“Jhuth ke bazaar mein raunak to bahut hai, Goya bulbule jaisi turant hi fat jati hai..Pakad bhi loge to kya hasil hoga siwaye dhokhe ke ( In the marketplace of lies, there’s much brightness. Just like bubbles burst instantly, even if you catch hold, what will you gain except deception),” he said.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Full Schedule

The CEC also announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19. Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13, Phase 5 voting will be on May 20, Phase 6 voting will take place on May 25 and Phase 7 voting will be held on June 1. Counting of votes will be held on 4 June.

With the formal announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has also come into effect across the country. It may be noted that the tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House must be constituted before that. In 2019, the general elections were held over seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with results declared four days later. The BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats, in the 2019 general elections.

Total 96.8 Crore Voters Eligible To Cast Votes: CEC

A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here to announce the dates of Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls to four states, Rajiv Kumar said there will be 10.5 lakh polling stations and 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff will be deployed to conduct the elections in the world's largest democracy.

"We are committed to giving the nation a truly festive, democratic environment. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha is due to expire on 16th June 2024. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also due to expire in June 2024. Elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir," he said. Kumar said approximately 49.7 crore voters are male and 47.1 crore voters are female.

"We have 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.47 crore voters between the age group of 20-29 years," he said, adding that 88.4 lakh voters are of PwD category, 2.18 lakhs are centenarians and 48,000 are transgenders.