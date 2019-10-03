Aditya Thackeray: Shiv Sena scion out to chart a new political course

New Delhi: Twenty-nine-year-old Aditya Thackeray, who is making his debut in politics, is the first member of his family to enter the electoral fray. He is the grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. No member of the Thackeray family has held any constitutional post. Rumour has it that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena's alliance wins the Maharashtra Assembly election, Aditya might be given the post of the deputy CM. However, there is no official confirmation on the development yet.

The Shiv Sena scion filed his nomination from Mumbai's Worli seat on Thursday. His party organised a mega roadshow for their new leader on the block as he took a step further into the political world.

Enthusiastic supporters danced on beats of the drum and waved party flags throughout the route.

"I am happy and excited. It feels great to witness the support of people," Aditya told news agency ANI while on his way to file the nomination.

Aditya was born to Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray on June 13, 1990. He also a younger brother named Tejas, who keeps a low profile.

Aditya studied in Bombay Scottish School and graduated from Xavier's College, Mumbai. He later pursued law from K C Law College.

Aditya may not have been part of active politics, but he is a regular at Shiv Sena rallies and meetings. He is currently the President of Yuva Sena, a youth wing of Shiv Sena.

The positions held by Aditya are so far are:

2010: Appointed as President of Yuva Sena

2017: Elected as President of Mumbai District Football Association and

2018: Appointed as Leader of Shiv Sena Party

Aditya is a poet and a lyricist too. His first book of poems, 'My Thoughts in White and Black', was published in 2007. As per reports, he also has an interest in photography.

Aditya's fate will be sealed on October 21, the date on which Maharashtra votes to choose their leaders. The results will be out on October 24.