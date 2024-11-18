Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821465https://zeenews.india.com/india/advisory-for-flyers-delhi-airport-activates-low-visibility-measures-indigo-spicejet-indicate-flight-delays-2821465.html
NewsIndia
DELHI AIRPORT ADVISORY

Advisory For Flyers! Delhi Airport Activates Low-visibility Measures; Indigo, Spicejet Indicate Flight Delays

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Sunday issued a statement confirming that low visibility procedures were being implemented at Indira Gandhi International Airport. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 08:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Advisory For Flyers! Delhi Airport Activates Low-visibility Measures; Indigo, Spicejet Indicate Flight Delays Picture Credit: ANI

Due to drastic increase in pollution, dense fog, and a thick layer of smog, visibility in Delhi was significantly reduced on Monday, leading to disruptions in several flights.

At 10:14 PM, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Sunday issued a statement confirming that low visibility procedures were being implemented at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

However, flight operations were continuing as usual. Delhi International Airport Ltd also recommended that passengers check with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight status.

SpiceJet, Indigo Issue Advisory

 SpiceJet informed passengers via an X post that flight schedules, including departures and arrivals, could be impacted, and advised travelers to stay updated on their flight status.

On Sunday night, Delhi's dense fog and low visibility began to cause significant delays to air travel. Private airline IndiGo issued a travel advisory, alerting passengers to the impact of fog on flight schedules.


In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) at 11:44 pm, IndiGo warned that reduced visibility in Delhi could lead to slower traffic and delays at airports. The airline advised passengers to check their flight statuses in advance and allow extra time for travel.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules," IndiGo said, underscoring the importance of planning ahead.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), one of Asia’s busiest hubs, had also been operating under low visibility procedures, although flight operations were reported as normal until 10:14 pm.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which manages the airport, recommended that passengers stay in contact with their airlines for real-time updates on flight timings.

With more than 1,400 flight movements handled by the airport daily, any delays could cause a ripple effect, impacting flights across the network.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK