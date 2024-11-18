Advisory For Flyers! Delhi Airport Activates Low-visibility Measures; Indigo, Spicejet Indicate Flight Delays

Due to drastic increase in pollution, dense fog, and a thick layer of smog, visibility in Delhi was significantly reduced on Monday, leading to disruptions in several flights.

At 10:14 PM, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Sunday issued a statement confirming that low visibility procedures were being implemented at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

However, flight operations were continuing as usual. Delhi International Airport Ltd also recommended that passengers check with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight status.

SpiceJet, Indigo Issue Advisory

SpiceJet informed passengers via an X post that flight schedules, including departures and arrivals, could be impacted, and advised travelers to stay updated on their flight status.

On Sunday night, Delhi's dense fog and low visibility began to cause significant delays to air travel. Private airline IndiGo issued a travel advisory, alerting passengers to the impact of fog on flight schedules.





In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) at 11:44 pm, IndiGo warned that reduced visibility in Delhi could lead to slower traffic and delays at airports. The airline advised passengers to check their flight statuses in advance and allow extra time for travel.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Fog is currently affecting visibility in Delhi, which may result in slow-moving traffic and delays in flight schedules," IndiGo said, underscoring the importance of planning ahead.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), one of Asia’s busiest hubs, had also been operating under low visibility procedures, although flight operations were reported as normal until 10:14 pm.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which manages the airport, recommended that passengers stay in contact with their airlines for real-time updates on flight timings.

With more than 1,400 flight movements handled by the airport daily, any delays could cause a ripple effect, impacting flights across the network.