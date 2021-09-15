Afghan origin Indian national abducted in Kabul at gunpoint

New Delhi: An Afghan origin national named Bansari Lal Arendeh was reportedly abducted at gunpoint in Kabul on Tuesday (September 14) morning from the vicinity of his shop. A Sikh activist Puneet Singh Chandhok, President Indian World Forum confirms the report.

According to available information, Bansari Lal is in the business of pharmaceutical products and was on his usual routine, going to his shop along with his staff. Sources in Kabul informed that his car was hit from the backside and after that he was taken at gunpoint and he was seen taking a green colour Toyota Corolla along with his abductors.

Sources also informed that he along with his staff was abducted but his staff managed to escaped but not before being mercilessly beaten by the abductors.

When asked about the incident Suhail Shaheen the Taliban’s spokesperson for International Media replied that he doesn’t know about this but will check this with the relevant authority and inform.

This incident happened in the 11th Police district of Kabul. His family lives in Delhi NCR. The local community is following up with the concerned officials and a case has also been registered with local investigation agencies and various searches during the day were done to locate him as per his friends.

While talking to the ZEE media network, Puneet Singh said that he had informed the same to the Ministry of External Affairs Government of India and requested their immediate intervention and assistance in this regard.

