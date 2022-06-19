New Delhi: Ever since the launch of the Agnipath Yojana for army recruitment in the country by the Centre, a 'rampage' has started across the nation. Anti-Agnipath protesters have attacked trains in several states. In some places, the attackers set fire to trains and railway station property. As a result, train movement was heavily disrupted for the past few days. Many trains have been cancelled in different sections of the railways. In case your train was cancelled due to the current situation, find out how to get the money back for the cancelled train ticket.

Railway Rules: Do you know how many trains have been cancelled?

The Indian Railways has cancelled a large number of trains to save railway property from fire and vandalism. According to the information provided on the IRCTC website, a total of 691 trains were cancelled today. In such a situation, if your train has also been cancelled, then know how to get the money back for this ticket.

Also Read: Agnipath scheme protests live updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's meeting with service chiefs concludes

Will the money automatically come into your account?

If you have booked online while buying a ticket, you don't have to worry about its refund. You will get this ticket refund automatically. In such a situation, you do not need to file a TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt). The money will directlycome into your account.

Which passengers need to file a TDR?

If your train is delayed by more than 3 hours or the train is cancelled due to this, then you will easily get a refund of the train ticket money. Those who have bought tickets from railway ticket counters, you will have to file TDR for refund of their money. Know the process of filing TDR.

File TDR in this way to cancel counter ticket

1. You first click on https://www.operations.irctc.co.in/ctcan/SystemTktCanLogin.jsf .



2. Enter your PNR number, train number, captcha code in this link.

3. Then tick the rules.

4. An OTP will appear on the number provided by you while filling the form. Write it down.

5. Next you will see the full details of the PNR. Click on the refund option

6. A confirmation message will appear.

7. You will get the money back after giving the bank details at the end.

Live TV