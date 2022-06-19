NewsIndia
AGNIPATH

Agniveers will be considered for appointment as physical education teachers: Anurag Thakur amid anti-Agnipath protests

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announced that Agniveers will be considered for appointment as physical education teachers in schools after their retirement from the defense service.

Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 08:01 AM IST
  • Agniveers will be considered for appointment as physical education teachers in schools
  • Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports appealed to youth to stop violent protests

Trending Photos

Agniveers will be considered for appointment as physical education teachers: Anurag Thakur amid anti-Agnipath protests

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protests across the country over the Agnipath scheme, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that after retirement from service, Agniveers will be considered for appointment as physical education teachers in schools. Speaking to ANI, The Union Minister said when the youth come out of the army after four years, special training will be given to `Agniveers` who want to become physical education teachers.

"...To provide some crash courses and to provide training to those who want to become physical education teachers. 15 lakh physical education teachers` posts are lying vacant in various states. We`re thinking in this direction also," Thakur said.

Also Read: Agnipath scheme protests live updates: 'A way to ruin youth of country' says Asaduddin Owaisi

Meanwhile, he appealed to the youth, who are protesting against the Agnipath Scheme not to indulge in violence and said that the government is "seriously listening to their concerns".

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sport appeals to youth to stop violence

"I appeal to youth that violence is not the right way. The government is seriously listening to your concerns. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports also mulling doing something for them when they come after four years of their service."

What is Agnipath scheme?

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.

The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.According to the latest announcement by the Ministry, the upper age limit for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) - inclusive of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) - will stand at 26 years.Meanwhile, the first batch of Agniveers will avail a further relaxation of 5 years beyond the upper age limit of 23, taking it to 28 years.

Live TV

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?