Ahead Of 2024 Polls, RLD Returns To Its Historical Winning Formula By Allying With BJP

As the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is gearing up to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), both the big parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the regional parties ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. A significant boost for the BJP came in Uttar Pradesh where Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) broke away from the INDIA bloc and joined the saffron brigade. RLD, which earlier thrived with the NDA, saw its downfall after it joined the UPA in 2012. However, Jayant Chaudhary appears to have realised that RLD has no bright future with SP or Congress.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has established its fourth political alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jayant Chaudhary, representing the third generation of his family and the party, has collaborated with the saffron party after RLD explored alliance opportunities with other political factions.

RLD's Fourth Alliance With NDA

“Guided by the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, India is experiencing simultaneous advancements in both development and the well-being of the underprivileged. After discussions with AmitShah ji and JPNadda ji, I have chosen to align with NDA." Chaudhary wrote on his 'X' account. For the first time, Chaudhary Charan Singh, the founding member of the former Lok Dal, and the then president of the BJP, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, collaborated to oppose the Congress in Delhi Civic Election. “The NDA is prepared to uphold the commitment to a prospering India and aims to surpass the 400-seat mark this time around...” he added. RLD, it is seen, has given its best performance when it was in an alliance with the BJP in U.P., either in assembly polls or the Lok Sabha elections.

RLD-BJP Ties Over Years

In 2002, the political party under the leadership of Jayant Chaudhary's father and former Union minister Ajit Singh formed its second alliance with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the party's electoral track record highlights that its most successful showing in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in terms of the number of seats secured, occurred precisely in 2002, during that election.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) formed its third alliance with the BJP during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, marking its best performance in parliamentary elections. In that year, the RLD, in alliance with the BJP, secured victory in five out of seven seats, including Baghpat and Mathura, won by Ajit Singh and Jayant Chaudhary, respectively. In the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, the RLD contested in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and won three seats.

Before the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the RLD exited the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to join the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance. However, the party faced a setback in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, losing all eight seats it contested.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, despite joining the grand alliance formed by the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the RLD suffered a humiliating defeat, losing all three contested seats, including those of Ajit Singh and Jayant Chaudhary.