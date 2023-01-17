topStoriesenglish
AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration, choice filling ends TODAY at aaccc.gov.in- Steps to register here

AIAPGET PG 2022: Candidates who have registered for the NIFT entrance exam 2023 for regular UG, PG and NLEA courses can check and download their admit card online through the official website, details below.

Jan 17, 2023

AIAPGET 2022: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee has extended the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) counselling 2022 round 1 registration and choice filling period from January 15 to January 17, 2023. Candidates have until 3 p.m. today to finish the online registration process. Registration can be completed on the official website, aaccc.gov.in. The payment option will be accessible until 6 p.m. today.

The AACCC PG counselling 2022 choice filling window will be open until 11:55 p.m., and choice locking will be available between 3 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. If a candidate fails to lock their choices within the time limit, the choices they submitted and saved will be locked automatically. Candidates must fill out the choices in the order of preference.

AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps to register here

  • First, visit the official website- aaccc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the AIAPGET 2022 registration link.
  • Then enter the necessary details and pay the counselling fee.
  • After that fill in the choice of course and colleges in order of priority.
  • Finally, lock the choices.

Candidates must ensure that all information included on the online registration form is correct. On January 5, 2023, the AIAPGET counselling 2022 round 1 registration for admission to the MD and MS postgraduate programmes began.

