close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Aim big, don't let disappointment come in way: PM Modi to students at ISRO

"Aim big in life and divide it into small parts or goals. Go for achieving these small goals and assembling it. Forget about what you miss and never let disappointment enter in the way," said Narendra Modi. He also met students from Bhutan and asked them whether they befriended Indian students. 

Aim big, don&#039;t let disappointment come in way: PM Modi to students at ISRO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children at ISRO Centre in Bengaluru (Photo: IANS/ISRO)

Bengaluru: Even as the 'Vikram', the lander of Chandrayaan-2 lost communication with the ground station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students present at the ISRO Centre here to "aim big in life and never let disappointment enter in the way of achieving goals".

"Aim big in life and divide it into small parts or goals. Go for achieving these small goals and assembling it. Forget about what you miss and never let disappointment enter in the way," said Narendra Modi.

He also met students from Bhutan and asked them whether they befriended Indian students. 

He gave autographs and got a group photograph clicked with the students. 60 high school students who cleared an online space quiz last month were here to witness the India's endeavour. 

Live TV

Modi tried to ease the tensed atmosphere, He patted ISRO chairman K Sivan's back and congratulated him and the entire team for their endeavours.

"Vikram lander's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, the communication from the lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analysed," Sivan had said.

The lander began its descent to the South Pole region of the moon on early Saturday morning. 

Tags:
Narendra ModiChandrayaan-2ISRO
Next
Story

'Why not Prime Minister?': What PM Modi said to student who asked for tips to become President

Must Watch

PT8M25S

PM Modi greeted ISRO scientists and asked to never lose hopes during departure