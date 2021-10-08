Air Force Day: IAF marks 89th foundation day today, flypast to commemorate 1971 War heroes

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will observe its 89th foundation day on Friday. October 8 is annually celebrated as IAF Day, with celebrations at Hindon Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

These celebrations will be held in the presence of Chief of Air Staff and senior officials of the three armed forces.

The 2021 IAF Day parade will honour the heroes of the 1971 war in which India defeated Pakistan leading to the creation of Bangladesh. “The famous Tangail airdrop operation would be depicted with three paratroopers including one from the Army jumping from a vintage Dakota transport aircraft," ANI quoted IAF official as saying.

To pay a tribute to the 1971 war heroes, formations with call signs related to the places and people involved will be displayed in the parade. The Vinaash formation would showcase the victory in Longewala operations with six Hawk aircraft.

In order to honour its only Param Vir Chakra awardee Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, the Sekhon formation would see one each of Rafale, LCA Tejas, Jaguar, MiG-29 and Mirage 2000 fighter jets flying over the parade together.

Do watch the full parade LIVE right here on 8th Oct 2021 starting from 08:00 am IST.#RunUpToThe89th#AtmaNirbhar#Saksham by AVM PS Karkare pic.twitter.com/0VN02E3B9P — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 7, 2021

As per ANI report, Meghna formation related to the famous Heli-bridging operations by the IAF to transport army troops across the river Meghna would include Mi-17 and Chinook choppers with a howitzer underslung.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its release said, "A scintillating air display by various aircraft will be the hallmark of the Air Force Day Parade-cum-investiture Ceremony at Air Force Station Hindan (Ghaziabad).”

According to the MoD release, the aircraft that will be flying at low levels include Wazirpur bridge -Karwalnagar - Afjalpur -Hindan, Shamli - Jiwana - Chandinagar - Hindan, Hapur - Philkua - Ghaziabad - Hindan.

A little bit of history:

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, as a supporting force of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force. Initially known as the Royal Indian Air Force, the prefix ‘Royal’ was removed in 1950 after India became a Republic. Headed by an Air Chief Marshal (ACM), the Indian Air Force is the fourth largest air force in the world.

