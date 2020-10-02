Air India One - PM Narendra Modi's new VVIP high-tech plane with missile defence system, know more

New Delhi: India on Thursday (October 1, 2020) received its much awaited new generation of VVIP aircrafts at the Delhi International Airport from Boeing's facility in the US. The VVIP Boeing 777-300 ER duo will be used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on their official tours to countries abroad.

The aircraft has advanced features in electronic warfare suits, it has its own missile defence system called the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) which is capable of countering missile threats.

This will be the first Indian aircraft equipped with Self-Protection Suits (SPS) which can jam the enemy's radar signals and also divert the direction of nearby missiles.

It is equipped with advance communication system which allows availing audio and video communication function at mid-air without being hacked.

The aircraft comes complete with a conference room, a cabin for VVIP passengers, a medical center as well as seats for other dignitaries, staff. Once refueled, this aircraft will be able to fly continuously for 17 hours.

The new aircraft has got 'Air India One' painted with Ashok Emblem with one side while 'Bharat' in Hindi and 'INDIA' in English has been printed on the other side. Also, the tail has the National Flag, tricolour painted on it.

The American-made aircraft has been sourced from US-based Boeing for a whopping Rs 1200 crore.

The Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL), which is a subsidiary of the Indian national carrier, will be maintaining the two new planes. A team of 40 Air India pilots have beebn trained alongside IAF Pilots to fly the state-of-the-art VVIP planes.

Once in use, it is being reported that the new 777 will be as advanced as the Air Force One Boeing 747 of the US President.

Live TV