Air Pollution: Haryana farmers take significant STEP, says 'Won't BURN stubble...'

New Delhi: A day after a huge political episode centred around Delhi’s air pollution and stubble burning, when Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal indirectly blamed the neighbouring states for stubble burning and contributing to air pollution in the whole of North India, farmers in Haryana are claiming of not burning stubble as the government is buying it for Rs 5000/kg. Rohtak’s local farmers are reportedly opting to convert stubble into fodder, thereby reducing the number of stubble-burning incidents in the state.

Big relief for farmers

A local farmer told the media that they can buy fertilizers and seeds with the profit they are getting by selling stubble to the BJP-led Haryana government. “We won't burn stubble now; it led to pollution. Govt is buying our stubble at Rs 5000/kg. We can buy fertilizers, seeds with this profit,” a local farmer told media.

Stubble-burning cases reduced

According to the District Collector of Rohtak, the government’s collective efforts have led to a reduction of stubble burning cases by 23-24% in the last 3-4 years. The DC also warned of imposition of compensation charge if found burning stubble in the area.

“Haryana govt's efforts in the last 3-4 years of providing alternate uses to farmers have led to the reduction in #StubbleBurning cases by 23-24%... Environmental Compensation charge will be imposed on anyone engaging in any fire incident - it's standard practice,” Rohtak DC said.

This comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal signalled of not solely blaming Punjab for stubble-burning instances, and said that it is the collective result of several neighbouring states, like Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Air quality 'severe'

Air pollution is causing a serious health hazard in Delhi-NCR with the Air Quality Index crossing 600-mark in several areas, leading the air being severe. Delhi`s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the third day in a row on Saturday.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday remarked that pollution is not Delhi`s but North India’s problem, urging the Centre to take specific steps to relieve the region from the problem. Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government is mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented. He went on to announce that the primary schools in Delhi will be shut from Saturday onwards till the pollution situation in the National capital improves.