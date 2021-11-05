Air quality, fog condition to improve once wind speed picks up; expert's view on Delhi's air pollution

New Delhi: New Delhi has the worst air quality of all world capitals, but even by its grim levels Friday`s (November 5) reading was extra bad as the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali contributed to the air pollution of the national capital amid rising bio-mass burning.

Residents in several parts of Delhi-NCR woke up with an itchy throat and watery eyes as a thick layer smog engulfed the region on Friday (November 5) which was a result of cracker bursting on Diwali night.

Senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), R K Jenamani said, fog conditions intensified in Delhi-NCR on Friday (November 5) morning lowering visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Safdarjung Airport to the range of 200 to 500 metres at 5:30 am. Visibility in parts of the city dropped to 200 metres.

#WATCH Overall air quality in 'severe' category today after bursting for firecrackers on Diwali &presence of bio-mass pollutants in Delhi. The air quality& fog condition to improve once windspeed picks up. No wind & high moisture is causing fog conditions: RK Jenamani, IMD Delhi pic.twitter.com/W1emRoWzuA — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5 in Delhi-NCR shot up from 243 micrograms per cubic metre at 6 pm on Thursday (November 4) to 410 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 am on Friday (November 5), around seven times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

The PM10 levels crossed the 500 micrograms per cubic metre mark around 5 am on Friday (November 5) and stood at 511 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 am.

According to the experts, the air quality turned severe owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- calm winds, low temperature and low mixing height -- and a poisonous cocktail of emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning and local sources and it may worsen further on Friday as an increase in fumes from farm fires likely.