हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Air quality, fog condition to improve once wind speed picks up; expert's view on Delhi's air pollution

According to the experts, the air quality turned severe owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- calm winds, low temperature and low mixing height -- and a poisonous cocktail of emissions from firecrackers.

Air quality, fog condition to improve once wind speed picks up; expert&#039;s view on Delhi&#039;s air pollution
Image credit: Reuters

New Delhi: New Delhi has the worst air quality of all world capitals, but even by its grim levels Friday`s (November 5) reading was extra bad as the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali contributed to the air pollution of the national capital amid rising bio-mass burning.

Residents in several parts of Delhi-NCR woke up with an itchy throat and watery eyes as a thick layer smog engulfed the region on Friday (November 5) which was a result of cracker bursting on Diwali night.

Senior scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), R K Jenamani said, fog conditions intensified in Delhi-NCR on Friday (November 5)  morning lowering visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Safdarjung Airport to the range of 200 to 500 metres at 5:30 am. Visibility in parts of the city dropped to 200 metres.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5 in Delhi-NCR shot up from 243 micrograms per cubic metre at 6 pm on Thursday (November 4) to 410 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 am on Friday (November 5), around seven times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

The PM10 levels crossed the 500 micrograms per cubic metre mark around 5 am on Friday (November 5) and stood at 511 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 am.

According to the experts, the air quality turned severe owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- calm winds, low temperature and low mixing height -- and a poisonous cocktail of emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning and local sources and it may worsen further on Friday as an increase in fumes from farm fires likely.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhiair qualityAir pollutionfirecrackers
Next
Story

Delhi fire services receive 25% less fire-related calls, no major fire incident reported this Diwali

Must Watch

PT52M38S

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the statue of Adi Shankaracharya