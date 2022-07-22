New Delhi: Amid increasing contiguity with the BJP, Samajwadi Party ally and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar was accorded 'Y' category security by the Uttar Pradesh government. The move comes in the wake of the speculations of a rift between Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and Rajbhar's SBSP. A few days back, SBSP had defied the Opposition unity by voting for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who has defeated opposition pick Yashwant Sinha. Rajbhar and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav had also attended a dinner hosted at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in honour of Draupadi Murmu.

As per PTI, in a letter dated July 15 sent to the additional director general of police (security), Joint Secretary of the Home Department Vinay Kumar Singh said that 'Y' category security will be extended to SBSP president and Zahurabad MLA Om Prakash Rajbhar. Singh further asked the ADGP to complete necessary formalities.

Y' category security cover comprises 11 security personnel, including two personal security officers (PSO).

SBSP national spokesperson and Rajbhar's son Arjun confirmed his father's Y' category security to the news agency, which has irked ally SP.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh said the security is the reward for Rajbhar's recent statements against them. IP Singh claimed that the SBSP chief has stayed in touch with the BJP since the return of the Adityanath government for a second consecutive term this year. "All of us in the party are aware of it and in alert mode," Singh added.

Reacting to the development, senior SP leader Udaiveer Singh said referring to Rajbhar's party voting for Murmu, "When he will help the government, it (government) will also help him, this is political courtesy." Rajbhar's SBSP, which joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led alliance before the 2022 UP Assembly elections, has six MLAs in the House presently.

(With agency inputs)