trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721797
NewsIndia
DELHI FIRE

Alipur Market Fire: Death Toll Rises To 11; 4 Including Delhi Police Constable Injured

The fire department officials said that the injured have been admitted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for treatment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 08:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Alipur Market Fire: Death Toll Rises To 11; 4 Including Delhi Police Constable Injured

The death toll in the fire that occurred at Dayal Market in Delhi's Alipur has risen to 11 as of Friday morning, according to officials. The fire, which started around 5:30 pm, also left four others injured, including a police constable. The deceased individuals have not been identified yet, and their bodies have been moved to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital. The injured have been recognized as Jyoti (42), Divya (20), Mohit Solanki (34), and Karambir, a Delhi police constable.

The fire department officials said that the injured have been admitted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for treatment. "The fire was in two paint and chemical godowns, resulting in the death of 11 persons and 4 injured," they said.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out around 5.30 pm on Thursday and was spread across around eight shops in the market apart from the two godowns. An eyewitness Sumit Bharadwaj told ANI that the incident started around 5.30 pm yesterday. "Everyone gathered here after hearing an explosion. We tried a lot to douse the fire. Around 7-8 fire tenders reached here and started the fire fighting operation," he said.

As the rescue operations are underway at the market, a relative of an employee who worked at the paint godown that caught fire expressed concern. "I have come here to search for my brother, Anil Thakur. I have not been able to find him. It was a paint factory. There is no information. His phone has been switched off since 5 pm," Sunil Thakur said.

Police is yet to confirm the exact reason behind the massive fire incident.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir