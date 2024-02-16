Alipur Market Fire: Death Toll Rises To 11; 4 Including Delhi Police Constable Injured

The death toll in the fire that occurred at Dayal Market in Delhi's Alipur has risen to 11 as of Friday morning, according to officials. The fire, which started around 5:30 pm, also left four others injured, including a police constable. The deceased individuals have not been identified yet, and their bodies have been moved to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital. The injured have been recognized as Jyoti (42), Divya (20), Mohit Solanki (34), and Karambir, a Delhi police constable.

The fire department officials said that the injured have been admitted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for treatment. "The fire was in two paint and chemical godowns, resulting in the death of 11 persons and 4 injured," they said.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out around 5.30 pm on Thursday and was spread across around eight shops in the market apart from the two godowns. An eyewitness Sumit Bharadwaj told ANI that the incident started around 5.30 pm yesterday. "Everyone gathered here after hearing an explosion. We tried a lot to douse the fire. Around 7-8 fire tenders reached here and started the fire fighting operation," he said.

As the rescue operations are underway at the market, a relative of an employee who worked at the paint godown that caught fire expressed concern. "I have come here to search for my brother, Anil Thakur. I have not been able to find him. It was a paint factory. There is no information. His phone has been switched off since 5 pm," Sunil Thakur said.

Police is yet to confirm the exact reason behind the massive fire incident.