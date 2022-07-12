NewsIndia
AMARNATH YATRA

Amarnath yatra: Over 7,100 pilgrims leave for cave shrine from base camp

Amarnath Yatra continued on Tuesday as another batch of 7,107 pilgrims moved from Jammu base camp towards the Valley.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:17 AM IST

New Delhi: Amarnath Yatra, which was resumed on Monday after a two-day suspension following cloudburst and flash flood near the cave shrine that killed 16 people and injured 37, continued on Tuesday (July 12, 2022) as another batch of 7,107 pilgrims moved from Jammu base camp towards the Valley.

The officials informed that the Yatra was resumed on Monday from Pahalgam base camp while it was not resumed from Baltal base camp because the 14 km long north Kashmir trek is damaged at three places.

"Helicopter services for the Yatris continued from both the base camps to the cave shrine," officials said.

Another batch of 7,107 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two escorted convoys for the Valley on Tuesday. "Of these, 5,158 are going to Pahalgam while 1949 are going to Baltal," officials said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday visited Chandanwari and reviewed the arrangements, medical facilities and preparations regarding Amarnath Yatra. He also inspected DRDO hospital.

It may be noted that over 1,20,000 pilgrims have so far had Darshan inside the holy cave shrine. The 43-day long Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

