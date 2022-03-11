Amethi Election Result: Congress' poor show continues in its stronghold, SP bags seat

New Delhi: Congress' poor show in Amethi, which was considered its strongholds not long ago, continued as it failed to retain the seat again. In the Amethi Assembly constituency, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged the seat while Congress stood at the third position, as the counting of votes concluded on Thursday (March 10, 2022).

Congress's candidate Ashish Shukla could only get 14,080 votes, around 7.42 % of the total votes polled.

SP's Maharaji Prajapati won the seat and received 88,217 votes, while Bharatiya Janata Party's Sanjay Sinh was the runner-up with 70,121 votes.

Amethi district Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results

The grand old party also lost in the other three Assembly constituencies of the Amethi district namely Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi.

In Gauriganj, Samajwadi Party's Rakesh Pratap Singh took the seat with 79,040 votes and defeated BJP's Chandra Prakash Mishra Matiyari, who received 72,077 votes. Congress' Fateh Bahadur came third with 28,964 votes.

The fate of Congress' candidate in the Tiloi seat remained the same way it was in Gauriganj. Party's Pradeep Singhal polled 21,978 votes and was at the third position. Here, Bharatiya Janata Party's Mayankeshwar Singh won the seat with a margin of 27,829 votes and SP's Mohd Naim, who received 71,643 votes, got the second spot

In Jagdishpur, however, Congress candidate Vijay Kumar won 66,491 votes and got the second position. Kumar lost to BJP's Suresh Kumar who bagged 89,315 votes.

It is notable that Congress also lost in Rae Bareli, which was considered its stronghold as well.

The party, which has ruled Uttar Pradesh for the longest period of time among political parties but has been out of power for three decades, plunged into the further wilderness in the state, and could only win just two seats. While its seat tally came down to two from seven in 2017, its vote share also declined from 6.25 per cent to 2.35 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

