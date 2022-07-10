Amid 'Kaali' poster row, PM Modi says Goddess' blessings are always with India

New Delhi: Amid controversy over a documentary Kaali's poster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 10, 2022) said that the blessings of the Goddess are always with India, which is moving ahead with spiritual energy for the welfare of the world. While virtually addressing the centenary celebrations of Swami Atmasthananda, organised by Ramakrishna Mission in Kolkata, PM Modi said that Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa had a vision of Goddess Kali and believed that everything was pervaded by her consciousness.

"Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa was one such saint who had a vision of Maa Kali, who had surrendered his whole being at the feet of Maa Kali. He used to say this whole world, everything is pervaded by the consciousness of the Goddess. This consciousness is visible in the Kali Puja of Bengal. This consciousness is visible in the faith of Bengal and the country," he said.

His remarks came in the backdrop of a recent controversy that was stirred after Mamata Banerjee's TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a "meat-eating" and "alcohol-accepting" deity, as each person had his or her unique way of offering prayers. She was responding to a question in connection with the outrage over filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's poster of the documentary "Kaali", which shows a woman dressed as the deity smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag.

PM Modi, during his address, also said, "Whenever I had the opportunity, I visited Belur Math and the (Dakhineshwar) Kali temple (across the river); it is natural to feel a connection. When your faith and beliefs are pure, the power (Goddess) herself shows you the way. The limitless blessings of Maa Kali are always with India. The country is moving ahead with this spiritual energy for the world's welfare."

Tributes to Swami Atmasthananda Ji on his birth centenary. https://t.co/EKKExOGbll — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2022

Lauding the Ramakrishna Mission for its service to humanity, Modi said its saints are known as messengers of national unity in the country and are representatives of Indian culture abroad.

TMC MP insults Maa Kaali and Mamata Banerjee defends her: BJP

Following Prime Minister Modi's speech, BJP's social media head Amit Malviya hit out at Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and her MP Mahua Moitra over the Kaali controversy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about Maa Kaali being the center of devotion, not just for Bengal but whole of India. On the other hand, a TMC MP insults Maa Kaali and Mamata Banerjee instead of acting against her, defends her obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kaali...," Malviya tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks reverentially about Maa Kaali being the center of devotion, not just for Bengal but whole of India. On the other hand, a TMC MP insults Maa Kaali and Mamata Banerjee instead of acting against her, defends her obnoxious portrayal of Maa Kaali... pic.twitter.com/6O4vYGkasi — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 10, 2022

In MP, four complaints clubbed into one FIR against Mahua Moitra for Kali remarks

Meanwhile, four complaints against Mahua Moitra for her remarks about Goddess Kali have been clubbed to form a single FIR in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a police official said on Saturday. The complaints were received in Ranjhi, Madan Mahal, Panagar and Patan police stations, the official said.