Union Minister Amit Shah claimed on Monday that the Congress party will win fewer than 40 seats when the ongoing Lok Sabha results will be announced on June 4. He also forecasted the fate of Samajwadi Party saying that the grand old party’s ally, Samajwadi Party will be reduced to just four seats.

Amit Shah was in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar campaigning for the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate Vijay Kumar Dubey. He said, "I can announce the June 4 results from this Kushinagar stage. Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi), your Congress party will not even get above 40 seats. And no matter how empathetic I am, Akhilesh Yadav, you won't even secure four seats. The people of the nation have decided that Narendra Modi will serve as prime minister for the next five years, and that he will then hold the position repeatedly after that."

Mocking the opposition, Shah said that Rahul Gandhi will be seen holding a press conference and blaming the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) on the polling results declaration day.

He slammed the brother-sister duo, Shah asserted that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will have top bear te blame of the loss and as a result he will ‘lose his job.

"And Kharge (Mallikarjun Kharge) saab, this brother-sister duo will not take the blame for their defeat but pass the blame on you and you will lose your job," Shah said.

Amit Shah remarked that the current Lok Sabha election contest is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two "Shehzaades" (royal princes) who are largely unaware of the challenges in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He often uses the term "Shehzades" in his campaign to refer to Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, highlighting their backgrounds as political dynasties.

Uttar Pradesh is participating in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections, with the final phase set for Saturday. In this state, the Congress is contesting the elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, having established a seat-sharing agreement.

(Based on inputs from ANI)