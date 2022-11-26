‘Amrit Kaal era of duties for us’: PM Narendra Modi on Constitution day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 26, 2022, said fulfilling fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens to take the nation to greater heights as it marches ahead towards the centenary of its Independence. Addressing Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, Modi said the entire world was looking at India which is witnessing rapid development and economic growth. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said that fundamental rights were those responsibilities that citizens should fulfil with utmost dedication and true integrity.

"Be it an individual or institution, our duties are our first priority. The Amrit Kaal is the era of duties for us," the prime minister said.

At the outset, Modi also remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that took place in 2008 as India was celebrating the adoption of the Constitution.

Also Read: Constitution Day 2022: Top 10 quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar on Religion, Freedom

The prime minister also launched new initiatives under the e-court project, which provides services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through information and communication technology-enabled courts.

The initiatives launched by Prime Minister Modi included 'virtual justice clock', 'JustIS' mobile app 2.0, digital court and 'S3WaaS' websites.