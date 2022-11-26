topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CONSTITUTION DAY 2022

‘Amrit Kaal era of duties for us’: PM Narendra Modi on Constitution day

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi said that fundamental rights were those responsibilities that citizens should fulfil with utmost dedication and true integrity.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 12:49 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

‘Amrit Kaal era of duties for us’: PM Narendra Modi on Constitution day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 26, 2022, said fulfilling fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens to take the nation to greater heights as it marches ahead towards the centenary of its Independence. Addressing Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, Modi said the entire world was looking at India which is witnessing rapid development and economic growth. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said that fundamental rights were those responsibilities that citizens should fulfil with utmost dedication and true integrity.

"Be it an individual or institution, our duties are our first priority. The Amrit Kaal is the era of duties for us," the prime minister said.

At the outset, Modi also remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that took place in 2008 as India was celebrating the adoption of the Constitution.

Also Read: Constitution Day 2022: Top 10 quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar on Religion, Freedom

The prime minister also launched new initiatives under the e-court project, which provides services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through information and communication technology-enabled courts.

The initiatives launched by Prime Minister Modi included 'virtual justice clock', 'JustIS' mobile app 2.0, digital court and 'S3WaaS' websites.

Live Tv

Constitution day 2022PM Narendra ModiBR AmbedkarConstitutionDemocracyIndia

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?