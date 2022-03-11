Amritsar East Assembly Election results 2022: AAP’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur wins against Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia

Amritsar East Election results 2022: The results are out and the counting for assembly election results for Amritsar East Vidhan Sabha seat in Punjab is over. The assembly contest in the Amritsar East constituency was being seen as the mother of all electoral battles in Punjab with heavyweights, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the fray. But amid the big tussle between Sidhu and Majithi, Aam Aadmi Party’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur had the last laugh as she bagged the seat.

The fight here was between Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu, SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia and AAP’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur . The BJP fielded former IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju, who served for 35 years in Tamil Nadu.

Amritsar East Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results (Amritsar East Assembly Election LATEST UPDATE and TRENDS)

AAP's Jeevan Jyot Kaur won by a 6750 vote margin, while INC's Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD's Bikram Majithia lost, in Amritsar East Assembly constituency

Amritsar East Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 - A look at the top candidates:

The main fight was between Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bikram Singh Majithia and Jeevan Jyot Kaur. The stakes were high for both Sidhu and Majithia, who were pitted against each other for the first time in any electoral battle. In the 2017 assembly polls too, the election to this Assembly seat was keenly watched after Sidhu jumped into the fray as a Congress candidate from Amritsar East, which at that time was held by the former cricketer's wife Navjot Kaur. The Sidhu couple had then switched over from the BJP to the Congress. The defeat for Sidhu this time can impact his political ambition and Majithia runs the risk of losing face. AAP’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur had slammed both Sidhu and Majithia and said that Amritsar East “is one of the most neglected constituencies,” something that the AAP vouches to change.

Congress candidate for Amritsar East Assembly Elections

Congress fielded the controversial cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu from this seat. Not just for taking on the Opposition, Sidhu has been in news for a constant tussle with his own party’s Chief Minister – also the CM face for Punjab 2022 polls for Congress – Charanjit Singh Channi. The Amritsar East constituency, which is largely an urban seat, came into existence in 2012 after delimitation. Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu became MLA on the BJP ticket in 2012. In 2017, Sidhu contested from Amritsar East and won by a margin of more than 40,000 votes after defeating BJP nominee Rajesh Kumar Honey. Sidhu has now lost the 2022 polls.

SAD candidate for Amritsar East Assembly Elections

The stakes were also high for the SAD which contested the polls in alliance with the BSP after breaking electoral ties with the BJP in 2020 over farm laws issue. Bikram Singh Majithia , who is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, was hoping to give a tough competition to his rivals. Meanwhile, a court in Mohali extended the judicial remand of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia till March 22 in a drugs case.

AAP candidate for Amritsar East Assembly Elections

AAP’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur might be new to the electoral game but she gave political heavyweights, Sidhu and Majithia, a run for their money. Kaur She is popularly known as “pad woman” – she used to run a programme under which woman prison inmates were provided sanitary napkins in jails across Punjab. She won by over 6,000 votes in a state that has seen a remarkable, landslide win for AAP.

BJP candidate for Amritsar East Assembly Elections

The BJP fielded former IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju who served for 35 years in Tamil Nadu. Jagmohan Singh Raju, who was posted as the Chief Resident Commissioner to the Tamil Nadu government, had sought voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on January 25, 2022.

Check: Punjab election result 2022 LIVE updates

Live TV