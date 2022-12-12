topStoriesenglish
Analysis: AAP gets serious about UP Municipal polls after Delhi win

AAP state in-charge of the civic polls, Sabhajit Singh said that the party will field its candidates for all mayoral seats, wards in civic bodies and nagar panchayat seats in the elections.

Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 06:44 PM IST|Source: IANS

Lucknow, Dec 12 (IANS) After registering a spectacular win in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is preparing to contest the upcoming urban municipal polls in Uttar Pradesh.


AAP state in-charge of the civic polls, Sabhajit Singh said that the party will field its candidates for all mayoral seats, wards in civic bodies and nagar panchayat seats in the elections.

"In the MCD polls, people voted AAP to power. In Gujarat, we were able to register our presence. The party is taking the Uttar Pradesh civic polls seriously," he said.

The party has already begun screening candidates. Between November 20 and 30, it had organised 800 meetings of party workers across UP, and appointed 77 office-bearers to conduct more such meetings as the party looks to strengthen its presence in nagar panchayats with the "gandagi hatao, jhadu lagao" campaign.

AAP is targeting the Yogi government on the "lack of infrastructure and facilities" in government-run primary schools.

AAP leaders said that after the MCD victory in Delhi, there has been a surge in applicants wanting to contest the municipal polls on ASAP ticket.

"We are screening candidates minutely and the finalists will be shortlisted on basis of merit and sincerity to the party," said a leader.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

