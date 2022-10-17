Andheri East Bypoll: Raj Thackeray, Shinde camp MLA ask BJP to NOT contest election - Here's why!

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray and an MLA from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena camp have requested Shinde to not field a candidate against Rutuja Latke for the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypoll. The reason behind this unusual request was to honour Rutuja Latke's late husband and MLA Ramesh Latke. Raj Thackeray had written a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the same. After confirming that he received the letter, Fadnavis said he will discuss the matter with his party MLAs and senior leaders. In a letter to Fadnavis, the MNS chief said, "I am writing this letter with a special request. After the sudden death of MLA. Ramesh Latke, for the Andheri East, the by-poll election has been announced. His widow, Rujuta Latke has filed in for candidature for the same."

Thackeray further said that Ramesh was an efficient worker who began his journey up from being a `shakha-pramukh`.

"Shri Ramesh was an efficient worker who began his journey up from being a `shakha-pramukh`. I have witnessed his journey and growth in the political arena. After his death, to see his wife become an MLA in his constituency; will be a solace to his departed soul. I sincerely request you to not enter this by-poll election and put a candidate against Rujuta Latke," he said.

"Whenever, there has been a situation, wherein a sitting MLA has passed away and a family member has bled for their candidature, our party has refrained from fighting the by-poll. This is our way of paying our reverence to the departed soul," the MNS chief said. "I appeal to you with these sentiments in mind. Sentiments such as these are a part of our Maharashtra`s culture. I hope you will consider my appeal," he added.

Reacting to Raj Thackeray`s letter, the Deputy Chief Minister said he can only give his response after discussions with his party and his ally Balasahebanchi Shivsena.

An MLA from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena camp (Balasahebanchi Shivsena) also wrote a letter with the same request to the Chief Minister. Ramesh Latke, the sitting MLA from Andheri East, died of a cardiac arrest in May this year. The upcoming Assembly bypoll is slated for November 3.

