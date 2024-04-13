Advertisement
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Attacked During The Roadshow In Hyderabad

 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy attacked on Saturday during the roadshow in Hyderabad. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 11:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy attacked on Saturday during the roadshow in Hyderabad. CM received injuries on his forehead after some unidentified people pelted stones targeting him in between the Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra.

According to Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), an unidentified individual pelted a stone at Chief Minister Reddy which injured him on his left eyebrow. The security team was alerted and it rushed him to the bus for first aid, Reddy continued his yatra after receiving first aid.

 

Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the occurrence and said that political differences should never escalate to violence. "I condemn the stone-throwing on Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh CM.... Political differences should never escalate to violence. Let's uphold civility and mutual respect as we engage in the democratic process. Wishing him a quick recovery," Stalin wrote on microblogging site X.

 

