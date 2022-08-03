AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022: According to the media reports, AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 date has been announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh, or BSE AP. According to updates on Manabadi, the BSE AP SSC Supply results will be published on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi, today, August 3, 2022, at 10 am. To verify their results, students will require their AP SSC Supplementary hall tickets.

Results for the AP SSC Supplementary Exams held from July 6 to July 15, 2022, will be released today August 3. According to historical patterns, BSE AP typically makes these results available within 15–20 days of the exam's conclusion. This is due to the fact that fewer students are taking these tests than are doing AP SSC Exams.

AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022: Date and time

Title Details AP SSC Supply Results 2022 date Likley on August 3, 2022 (Tomorrow) AP 10th Supplementary Results time 10:00 AM Official website bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi

Students are reminded that an official announcement regarding the AP 10th Supplementary Results date is awaiting publication on bse.ap.gov.in. Also, students are advised to keep a tab on the official website for all the latest updates.