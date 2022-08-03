AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022: AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 has been declared today August 3 2022 by the Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh, or BSE AP. The result is published on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi, today, August 3, 2022, at 10 am. To verify their results, students will require their AP SSC Supplementary hall tickets.

Results for the AP SSC Supplementary Exams were held from July 6 to July 15, 2022, will be released today August 3. According to historical patterns, BSE AP typically makes these results available within 15–20 days of the exam's conclusion. This is due to the fact that fewer students are taking these tests than are doing AP SSC Exams.

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2022: Here is how to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in to access the score.

Step 2: Select ‘AP SSC Results 2022 Check Online Link’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: In the appropriate field, enter a student’s roll number.

Step 4: To save it, click the submit button.

Step 5: On the screen, the online AP 10th results 2022 marks memo will show.

Step 6: Take a printout or a screenshot of the page so that you may refer to it later

This year, a total of 2,01,627 students appeared for the AP SSC supplementary exam. On 6th June, the board announced AP SSC result 2022. A total of 4,14,281 students were declared pass.