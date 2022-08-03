NewsIndia
AP SSC SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2022

AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022: BSE AP SSC results DECLARED at bse.ap.gov.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022: BSE AP SSC Supplementary results declared today at 10 AM on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022: BSE AP SSC results DECLARED at bse.ap.gov.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022: AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022 has been declared today August 3 2022 by the Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh, or BSE AP. The result is published on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi, today, August 3, 2022, at 10 am. To verify their results, students will require their AP SSC Supplementary hall tickets.

Direct link to check scores here

Check live and latest updates on JEE Main 2022 live

Results for the AP SSC Supplementary Exams were held from July 6 to July 15, 2022, will be released today August 3. According to historical patterns, BSE AP typically makes these results available within 15–20 days of the exam's conclusion. This is due to the fact that fewer students are taking these tests than are doing AP SSC Exams. 

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2022: Here is how to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in to access the score.

Step 2: Select ‘AP SSC Results 2022 Check Online Link’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: In the appropriate field, enter a student’s roll number.

Step 4: To save it, click the submit button.

Step 5: On the screen, the online AP 10th results 2022 marks memo will show.

Step 6: Take a printout or a screenshot of the page so that you may refer to it later

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Rains, BIG UPDATE schools, colleges to be closed today

This year, a total of 2,01,627 students appeared for the AP SSC supplementary exam. On 6th June, the board announced AP SSC result 2022. A total of 4,14,281 students were declared pass.

Live Tv

ap ssc supplementary result 2022manabadi results 2022AP SSC Results 2022ap ssc supplementary resultsap supplementary results 2022ssc results 2022ssc supplementary resultsupplementary resultap ssc supplementary exam date 2022ap supplementary exam date 2022supplementary exam date 2022ap 10th supplementary results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts