AP ECET COUNSELLING 2022

AP ECET 2022: APSCHE to begin Counselling TODAY on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Here's how to apply

AP ECET 2022: APSCHE will begin the counselling process from today at the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 07:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

AP ECET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 Counselling registrations will begin from today - September 6, 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for ECET counselling against their AP ECET results from today on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The steps and link to apply have been shared here. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the AP ECET 2022 counselling schedule at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Registration for the AP ECET 2022 counselling will start on September 6. Candidates who have been narrowed down based on the AP ECET 2022 result are eligible to participate in the counselling procedure. To be qualified to participate in the AP ECET Counseling 2022, students must receive a minimum of 25% of their total marks. 

AP ECET Counselling 2022: Important Dates

Events AP ECET counselling dates
AP ECET 2022 counselling registration and fee payment September 6 to 9, 2022
Verification of documents uploaded September 8 to 11, 2022
Exercising the web-options by eligible candidates September 10 to 12, 2022
Change of options September 13, 2022
AP ECET seat allotment result date September 16, 2022
Reporting at allotted institute September 16 to 20, 2022


AP ECET Counselling 2022: How to apply

- Candidates must visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the Online Registrations and Fee Payment link.
- A new page would open where you have to register yourself, pay the fees and then login using the credentials generated.
- Fill the AP ECET application form for counselling by giving all details.
- Upload the documents, cross check the information and click on submit.
- After submitting, download and print a copy of the AP ECET counselling form for future references.

AP ECET 2022; download the official notice here

Candidates are reminded that as per the official notification, only one round of AP ECET Counselling 2022 will be conducted as of now. This ECET seat allotment result will be releasing on September 16, 2022 for everyone after which the remaining admissions related formalities will be done.
 

