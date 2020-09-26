AP ICET 2020 result announced at sche.ap.gov.in; nearly 40,000 candidates clear exam

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2020) result has been announced at the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting AP ICET - sche.ap.gov.in.

The common entrance test was held between September 10 and September 11. To check the result candidates need to logging into the official portal using their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers.

Nearly 40,000 candidates cleared the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2020. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that those students who did not take part in the exams as they were tested positive for coronavirus, will appear for AP ICET on October 7. "For six students who could not take the exam because they tested positive for COVID-19, we will conduct it on October 7," he added.

AP ICET also allows candidates to get admitted to second year of MCA programmes through lateral entry. AP ICET is a computer-based test.

Here's the steps to check AP ICET Results 2020:

- Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ or click on the direct link mentioned above

- Click on the “Result” link

- Enter registration number and hall ticket number

- Click on “View Results”

- AP ICET 2020 result will appear on the screen

- Candidates are advised to download the result/rank card for future reference.

Earlier on September 12, Shri Venkateswara University Tirupati had released AP ICET 2020 answer key along with the response sheets of candidates taking the eligibility test in online mode at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates were able to challenge the official answer key by providing relevant proof until September 14.