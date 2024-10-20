The Indian Army successfully killed one terrorist, believed to be a foreign infiltrator, attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of North Kashmir.

A top police official stated, "An unidentified terrorist was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, North Kashmir."

Officials reported, "We had received intelligence inputs about terrorists trying to infiltrate. The suspicious movement was noticed along the LoC in the Uri sector. The terrorists were challenged by the Indian Army, leading to an exchange of fire. So far, one terrorist has been killed, and the operation is still ongoing."

The firefight was still underway when the latest reports came in.

Just a week ago, Inspector General of BSF (Kashmir Frontier), Ashok Yadav, revealed that around 150 terrorists were waiting at launchpads across the LoC, attempting to infiltrate into Kashmir. "The number of terrorists at these launching pads typically varies between 130 and 150, sometimes slightly higher," Yadav said.

He added, "Based on intelligence inputs from various agencies, we coordinate with the Army to establish a domination plan along the border. We also take into account the number of terrorists at the launching pads, which helps us shape our strategy to ensure we foil any infiltration attempts."

This is the second infiltration attempt foiled along the north Kashmir borders in recent weeks. In a previous operation in the Keran sector of Kupwara, two foreign terrorists were killed. Security forces, anticipating an increase in infiltration attempts as winter approaches, have sounded a red alert along the LoC and increased area domination efforts.