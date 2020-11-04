Arnab Goswami arrested: Know all about the suicide case in which he has been arrested

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police on Wednesday (November 4). Arnab has been arrested for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer. A Mumbai Police official said that an architect and his mother committed suicide in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV.

Interior designer Anvay Naik, along with his mother Kumud Naik, had committed suicide at their bungalow in Alibaug in May 2018. Police had recovered a suicide note after this incident which was believed to be written by Anvay. In the suicide note, it was written that by Anvay that Arnab Goswami, Feroz Shaikh of IcastX/Skimedia and Niteish Sarda of Smartworks had not paid her Rs 5.40 crore which caused severe financial troubles for her. It is learnt that Mumbai Police has arrested Shaikh and Sarda too.

Anvay was found hanging on the first floor, while Kumud’s body was found by the police on the ground floor. During the probe in this case, it was found by police that Anvay was in heavy debt and was finding it very tough to repay money to contractors.

Interestingly, Raigad police that has been probing the case had closed it in April 2019 saying that they failed to find any credible evidence against Arnab and other two persons named in the suicide note.

But Anvay’s daughter urged the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to reopen the case. “Adnya Naik had complained to me that Alibaug Police had not investigated non-payment of dues from Arnab Goswami’s public which drover her entrepreneur father and grandma to suicide in May 2018. I’ve ordered a CID re-investigation of the case,” Deshmukh had tweeted in May.