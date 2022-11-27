Article 370 will be 'brought back' with interest: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: While addressing a Youth convention in Srinagar on Sunday (November 27, 2022) former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said "Swear by Allah whatever BJP snatched from us on August 5. 2019, would be brought back with interest." Mehbooba Mufti said, "when Kashmir was attacked by Pakistan in 1947 with help of raiders Kashmiri here stood firm against them and gave them a befitting reply and today, we want to tell BJP not to attack Kashmiri people and their identity, as Kashmiri know how to throughout attackers."

Mufti said India is not BJP but a vibrant democratic country which uses to respect all religions at the time of Nehru and Gandhi. Mehbooba said "the J&K acceded to India of Gandhi's, Nehru's, Abul Kalam Azad's, Tushar's, Rahul's and we won't allow India to become BJP's battleground. She said PDP is stepping ahead on the footprints of the Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and will take his mission to its logical end. PDP Youth Convention was attended by thousands of people from the north, south, and central parts of Kashmir.

