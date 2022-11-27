topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MEHBOOBA MUFTI

Article 370 will be 'brought back' with interest: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti said "the J&K acceded to Gandhi's, Nehru's, Abul Kalam Azad's, Tushar's, and Rahul's India, and we will not allow India to become the BJP's battleground"

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 06:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mehbooba Mufti rakes up article 370 during a youth rally in Srinagar
  • Mufti said, ‘Article 370 will be brought back with interest’

Trending Photos

Article 370 will be 'brought back' with interest: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: While addressing a Youth convention in Srinagar on Sunday (November 27, 2022) former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said "Swear by Allah whatever BJP snatched from us on August 5. 2019, would be brought back with interest." Mehbooba Mufti said, "when Kashmir was attacked by Pakistan in 1947 with help of raiders Kashmiri here stood firm against them and gave them a befitting reply and today, we want to tell BJP not to attack Kashmiri people and their identity, as Kashmiri know how to throughout attackers."

Mufti said India is not BJP but a vibrant democratic country which uses to respect all religions at the time of Nehru and Gandhi. Mehbooba said "the J&K acceded to India of Gandhi's, Nehru's, Abul Kalam Azad's, Tushar's, Rahul's and we won't allow India to become BJP's battleground. She said PDP is stepping ahead on the footprints of the Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and will take his mission to its logical end. PDP Youth Convention was attended by thousands of people from the north, south, and central parts of Kashmir.

Also Read: J&K: Handicraft department starts three days arts exhibitions in Srinagar

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data