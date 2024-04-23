Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha To Remain In Tihar Jail, Court Extends Custody Till May 7

Court extended custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha until May 7 in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi: A Delhi court has decided to extend the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha until May 7. Both Kejriwal and Kavitha were apprehended last month in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the former liquor policy of the Delhi government. Both were individually presented before the bench on Tuesday using video conferencing.

The hearing was presided over by Special Judge (PC Act) Kaveri Baweja at Rouse Avenue Court. Baweja prolonged Kejriwal's custody by 14 days and directed that he be presented before the court via video conferencing on May 7.

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking exceptional interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in all criminal cases. Alongside dismissing the petition, the Court imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner.

The bench, led by the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi, emphasised in the ruling that the court cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in a pending criminal case against an individual holding a high office. It was noted that the individual in question is currently in custody under a court order, with the matter under challenge before the Supreme Court. The court stressed the principle of equal application of the law to all individuals.

On April 9, the high court dismissed Kejriwal's plea to contest his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, asserting that his arrest was legal due to his repeated disregard of summons. Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi had prolonged Kejriwal's custody until April 23, and he is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

