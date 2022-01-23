हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal makes big claim, says ED planning to arrest Satyendar Jain before Punjab polls

The Aam Aadmi Party chief also attacked Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and said that they will not cry like him.

Arvind Kejriwal makes big claim, says ED planning to arrest Satyendar Jain before Punjab polls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (January 23, 2022) made a big claim and said that he has been informed by sources that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to arrest his cabinet minister Satyendar Jain just before the Punjab Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers do not fear these agencies as they have done nothing wrong.

"From our sources, we have got to know that right before Punjab polls in coming few days the ED is going to arrest Satyendar Jain (Delhi Health and Home Minister). They are most welcome. Previously too, the Centre had conducted raids at Satyendar Jain but got nothing," Kejriwal said.

He also alleged that whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) realises that it is losing, it unleashes all the central agencies on its opponents.

"Since there are elections, raids and arrests will be made. We do not fear such raids and arrests because we have done nothing wrong," the AAP chief said.

He added that previously raids were conducted at his premise, his deputy Manish Sisodia's premises, Jain's residence and also AAP's 21 MLAs were arrested but they got nothing.

Kejriwal also attacked Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and said that they will not cry like him. 

"We will not cry like (Punjab CM) Channi Ji (on ED raids). He is frustrated because he had done wrong... We've not done anything wrong so we are not afraid," he said.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

