Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray Meet In Mumbai, Raise Speculations About Fighting BMC Polls Together

Mumbai: In an unexpected show of Opposition unity, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Bandra in Mumbai. This meeting came days after the Thackeray faction suffered from a huge loss after the Election Commission declared Eknath Shinde's faction as the 'real' Shiv Sena and awarded them with the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol. Along with Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh were also present for the visit.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray shared pictures from the meeting on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you CM @ArvindKejriwal ji for accepting our humble invite for a cup of tea at Matoshri and coming along with CM @BhagwantMann ji and MPs Sanjay Singh ji and @raghav_chadha today."

Uddhav Thackeray told the media that the leaders discussed ways to strengthen the country. Kejriwal showed support for Thackeray after the meeting and said that the latter will win in future elections. The Delhi CM, however, did not specify if the two would be teaming up for elections and said, "You will get to know when elections are announced," reported PTI.

BMC polls: Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena

The AAP and Shiv Sena (UBT) both constantly lock horns with the ruling BJP. Uddhav Thackeray is still reeling from the takedown of his government in Maharashtra after Eknath Shinde's rebellion and alliance with the BJP. Last year, the Maha Vikas Agadi government was dismantled as Shiv Sena MPs rebelled and sided with the BJP. This led to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation from the post of Maharashtra CM and Shinde took over the position with Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are due this year and Shiv Sena (UBT) is hoping to win against the BJP. Aam Aadmi Party may also have its eyes on the poll after its victory in the Delhi MCD elections against the saffron party.