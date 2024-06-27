New Delhi: The trial court in Delhi ordered 3-day custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following his arrest by the agency in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Special Judge Amitabh Rawat explained that Kejriwal's custody was necessary due to the investigation's findings, his alleged role, and the need to confront him with the evidence. He also cautioned the agency against being "overzealous."

The court declined to declare the arrest illegal, stating that while the timing of the action might be "circumspect," it cannot be the sole reason to deem the arrest unlawful.

Here Are Top Developments:

The judge stated that investigating is the CBI's prerogative, but the law includes certain safeguards. He based his decision on the evidence presented and determined that the arrest could not be considered illegal at this point in the case. However, the judge warned the agency not to be overly zealous. The judge directed the authorities to conduct a medical examination of Kejriwal and permit him to meet with his wife and lawyer every day for 30 minutes. As per reports, the Delhi CM is allowed to keep ‘Bhagwadgeeta’ with him. Home-cooked food is also allowed during the remand period, the court said. The CBI's move followed the Delhi High Court's decision to stay the bail granted to the AAP chief by the Rouse Avenue court a few days earlier. According to the CBI, Kejriwal allegedly requested monetary contributions to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, who was then a YSRCP Lok Sabha MP, in exchange for support for the liquor business in the national capital. The CBI identified him as one of the primary conspirators involved in the irregularities associated with the now-cancelled excise policy of 2021-22. The agency also alleged that AAP received Rs 100 crore as kickbacks and funneled Rs 44.45 crore for the Goa election campaign. According to ANI, during the hearing Kejriwal told court, "They are tarnishing our image in the media by using unnamed sources. Their plan is to make it headline news that Kejriwal has shifted all the blame to Manish Sisodia." He denied that he ever gave any statement against Manish Shishodia. Delhi CM added, "Manish Sisodia is innocent, Aam Aadmi Party is innocent. I am also innocent." In response to Kejriwal's accusation, the CBI stated that no source had made such claims. The agency's lawyer clarified that he was presenting arguments based on factual evidence. In response to the Chief Minister's arrest, Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, criticized the Centre, claiming that the entire 'system' is working to keep her husband in jail. She stated that this is unlawful and likened it to 'dictatorship' and 'Emergency'. On June 20, the trial judge approved bail for Kejriwal in the money laundering case. The following day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed an urgent petition with the High Court challenging the bail decision. After extensive arguments from both parties, the High Court reserved its decision on the ED's request to suspend the bail order, thereby delaying Kejriwal's release until the court's ruling.

(Based on inputs from agencies)