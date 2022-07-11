AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has objected to the unveiling of the Ashoka Pillar atop the new Parliament Lok Sabha building by PM Narendra Modi. Owaisi tweeted that this right belongs to the Lok Sabha speaker. Owaisi said that the powers of Parliament, government and judiciary have been depicted separately in the Constitution. PM Modi as head of government should not have unveiled the national emblem atop the new Parliament building. It comes under the jurisdiction of the Lok Sabha speaker. Speakers are not subordinate to the government. Owaisi alleged that the PM has violated all constitutional norms.

Constitution separates powers of parliament, govt & judiciary. As head of govt, @PMOIndia shouldn’t have unveiled the national emblem atop new parliament building. Speaker of Lok Sabha represents LS which isn’t subordinate to govt. @PMOIndia has violated all constitutional norms pic.twitter.com/kiuZ9IXyiv — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 11, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they said. The prime minister also interacted with workers involved in building the new Parliament.

The concept sketch and process of casting the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing, they said.

New Parliament building: Features

The new Parliament building has an area of 64,500 square metres. It also has a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity of 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions.