His 'crime' was wanting to drink water from a pitcher kept for the so-called upper castes, despite being a Dalit. And because of that, the teacher allegedly beat up Indra Meghwal of Surana village in Jalore district of Rajasthan. After the death of Indra, the political situation in Rajasthan becomes complicated. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot under intense pressure from home and abroad. On the one hand, the opposition BJP launched a fierce attack against the state government. On the other hand, it is rumored in the political circles that Sachin Pilot, the opposition camp of Gehlot in the Congress, is also increasing pressure on the Chief Minister.

In this situation, Gehlot attacked his former deputy Pilot without naming him and said that some leaders of the party are inciting party workers-supporters saying that they are not being given enough respect. After this, Gehlot's attack, "Have you ever given respect and dignity to the workers? Do you know what honor and dignity is?''

Two years earlier, the pilot rebellion against Gehlot had caused a stir. Rumors have started whether Pilot is taking advantage of the opportunity to complain against the Gehlot government this time. Pilot met the Dalit student's family in Jalore today. He said that he wants to see the end of incidents like Jalore. He also said, "Assuring the Dalit community, we stand by them." However, Pilot also questioned why there is delay in taking action against the accused policemen for beating up the student's family. After his Jalore-yatra, Gehlot also sent his cabinet member and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara to Jalore.

Meanwhile, Pana Chand Meghwal, Congress MLA from Baron-Otard constituency, has sent a resignation letter to the Chief Minister over the death of the Dalit student. He said that he was saddened by the death of a 9-year-old student. The MLA actually targeted the Gehlot government for increasing communal violence in the state due to lack of police activity. The study has also started on whether the Pilot's fuel is behind it or not. The opposition BJP has also entered the arena amidst the internal pressure of the Congress. The state BJP has demanded justice for Dalits.

In the midst of political controversy, Congress leader and former Speaker of Lok Sabha Meira kumarMeera Kumar said that 100 years ago, her father Babu Jagjivan Ram was not allowed to drink water from a jug in school by the so-called upper caste Hindus. "The surprise is that the father survived. But for the same reason the 9-year-old student did not survive,” Meira tweeted.