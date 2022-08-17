The Congress had entrusted a big responsibility to Ghulam Nabi Azad by making a big change in the Jammu and Kashmir organization, but after a few hours he has resigned from his post. After this, the stir in the political corridors has intensified. However, the reason for the resignation is not known. In view of the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress had made several appointments to strengthen the organization. In such a situation, Ghulam Nabi Azad was made the chairman of the campaign committee.

Tariq Hameed Karra has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Campaign Committee. It is being told that many other newly appointed office-bearers of Congress may also resign. At the same time, Ghulam Nabi was also given the responsibility of the Committee on Political Affairs and the Coordination Committee.

Let us inform that earlier Ghulam Nabi had resigned from the post of President of Jammu and Kashmir State Congress Committee. After this, many changes were made in the organization and he was given another responsibility. Now after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi, many questions are arising. At the same time, instead of strengthening the Congress organization, speculations have started being made of weakening.

Congress sources say that Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned citing health reasons and he has also thanked the Congress leadership. Congress's Anantnag district president Gulzar Ahmed Wani has said that he has resigned from his post. He is not happy with the appointment of PCC chief. They say that Ghulam Nabi Azad has also tendered his resignation for the same reason.