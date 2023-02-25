topStoriesenglish2577048
Assam: Army Officer Detained In Suspected Murder Case Of Tamil Nadu Woman

The army officer of lieutenant colonel-rank was picked up in a case pertaining to recovery of a woman's body in Changsari under Kamrup district of Assam.

Last Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 03:54 PM IST|Source: PTI

Tezpur: A senior Army officer has been detained from Tezpur-based 4 Corps in Assam's Sonitpur district in connection with a suspected murder case, a police officer said on Saturday. A team of Kamrup Police had picked up the officer on Friday night, she added. Sonitpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Madhurima Das said the army officer of lieutenant colonel-rank was picked up in a case pertaining to recovery of a woman's body in Changsari under Kamrup district on February 15. The woman was later identified as hailing from Tamil Nadu and further investigation led police to the army officer, she said.

"He was taken from the Army's 4 Corps base in Mission Chariali area of Tezpur by Kamrup police last night," the ASP added. Kamrup Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitesh Chandra Roy told PTI that the officer is being interrogated.

Without clarifying whether the suspect has been arrested or detained so far, the SP said, "Questioning is going on. In due course, he will be arrested depending on how the matter progresses."

The body of the 36-year-old woman was recovered inside a sack by the roadside, with police suspecting that she was killed and her body dumped.

