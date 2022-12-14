topStoriesenglish
Assam Board Exam 2023: AHSEC HS Class 12 time table RELEASED at ahsec.assam.gov.in- Here’s how to download

Assam Board Exam 2023: AHSEC Class 12 HS Time table highlights that the exam will begin from February 20, 2023, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Assam Board Exam 2023: AHSEC HS Class 12 time table RELEASED at ahsec.assam.gov.in- Here’s how to download

Assam Board Exam 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced the Assam HS exam dates 2023. Students taking the board test can obtain the Assam HS routine 2023 from the official website, sebaonline.org. Ranoj Pegu, the education minister of Assam, declared that the AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20 to March 20, 2023. The Assam HS routine 2023 states that the Class 12 practical exam will be held from January 25 to February 15, 2023. The Assam Class 12 examinations 2023 will be held in two shifts, with the morning shift beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m., and the afternoon shift beginning at 1.30 p.m. and ending at 3.30 p.m.

Assam Board Exam 2023: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official site of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), www.ahsec.nic.in 2023 routine.

Step 2: On the home page of AHSEC, navigate and click on ahsec.nic.in exam routine 2023 link.

Step 3: Click on that link to download the Assam HS routine 2023.

Step 4: Download HS routine 2022-23 Assam and take a print of the same.

Assam Board 2023; direct link to download here

The English paper will be given on the first day of the Assam board HS 2023 exams, followed by Physics, Accountancy, and Education on the second and Economics on the third. The majority of the Class 12 Assam board 2023 exams will be held between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., with a few papers, including Music (Group A), Vocational Elective Paper, and Home Science, being held between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

