Assam Board HS Result 2024 AHSEC To Declare 12th Result Likely Soon; When, Where And How To Check Scorecard, Passing Marks, Direct Link And More Details

Assam HS Result 2024 Latest Updates: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the Assam HS Result 2024 very soon. Earlier this week, Assam State Education Minister said that the HS result 2024 Assam might be declared on or before May 5. The Board has also completed the HS 2nd Year Result 2024 drafting process, leading to a high possibility of results being declared anytime before May 5.

Assam AHSEC Result 2024: Expected Date & Time

Results are likely to be out on May 4 anytime between office hours.

Assam HS Result 2024 Live: Direct Link

Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council will activate the AHSEC HS result 2024 link online at ahsec.assam.gov.in 2024 and resultsassam.nic.in 2024. The students can check their Assam HS result 2024 using their HS roll number and roll code.

Assam HS Result 2024: Official Websites To Check Scorecard

Once released, all the candidates who have appeared in the exam will check their results on the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam AHSEC Result 2024: How To Check Result Online?

The students can follow these simple steps to check their AHSEC HS result 2024:

-Open the official website of Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council: ahsec.assam.gov.in 2024 or resultsassam.nic.in 2024.

-Find the ‘AHSEC HS result 2024 link’ on the homepage and click on it.

-Enter your HS roll number and coll code as mentioned on your AHSEC -HS admit card and click on the submit button.

-Now, Your Assam HS result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

-Download and take a screenshot or printout of your HS result 2024 -Assam scorecard for temporary reference.

-Scroll down to read the AHSEC result 2024 live updates on date and time, direct link, key stats, toppers list, and more.

Assam AHSEC Result 2023: Gender-Wise Passing Percentage

Boys - 83.80%

Girls - 86.49%

Assam AHSEC Result 2023 Stats

Total number of students appeared: 280,216

Female students appeared: 142,732

Male Students appeared: 139,486

Total students appeared for the Arts stream: 206,467

Total students appeared for the Science stream: 54,287

Total students appeared for the Commerce stream: 17,582

Assam HS Exams 2024 Details

The Assam Board Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 12th to March 13th, 2024 across various exam centres in the state. Close to 3 lakh students appeared in the exams. In 2023, the Assam Class 12 results were declared on June 6. The pass percentage for AHSEC 12th exams last year was 84.96% for Science, 79.57% for Commerce, and 70.12% for Arts stream. Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam announced Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage secured this year is 75.7 per cent.

Assam HS Result 2023: Science, Commerce And Arts Stream Pass Percentage

In 2023, the overall pass percentage of Arts was 70.12%, Commerce was 79.57% and Science was 84.96%. A total of 261231 candidates of the Arts stream appeared for the exam out of which 183180 candidates passed. For the Science stream, a total of 46383 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 39405 candidates passed. A total of 20417 candidates appeared for the exam from the Commerce stream and 16245 passed it.