Assam: Dibrugarh University rusticates 21 after student jumps off building due to ragging
Dibrugarh University in Assam rusticated 21 students for alleged involvement in the ragging of juniors after a student jumped off a hostel building due to the incident.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The Dibrugarh University in Assam on Monday (November 28) rusticated 21 students for their alleged involvement in the ragging junior students of the university. University took the action after a student jumped from the second floor of the hostel building allegedly due to ragging.
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion