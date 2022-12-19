Assam government's MASSIVE eviction drive, bulldozers reach Nagaon district: WATCH video

Nagaon: Assam's Nagaon District Administration today carried out a massive eviction drive at Bhumuraguri Grazing reserve, Jamai Basti, Rampur, Kadamoni area. The encroachers have encroached upon more than 980 bighas of land. As a precautionary measure, the state government directed the nearby Morigaon district administration to be on alert to cooperate in the eviction drive. District administration officials claimed that notices were sent to around 1,000 alleged encroacher families during October, asking them to clear the land. The civil administration and police have been taking all necessary measures to materialise the eviction drive peacefully without any untoward incidents. Over 800 security personnel have been deployed at Batadraba.

A video shared by the news agency ANI shows the Nagaon District Administration is carrying out a massive eviction drive at Bhumuraguri Grazing reserve, Jamai Basti, Rampur, Kadamoni area.

On September 12, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the Assam Assembly that a total of 4,449 families have been evicted across the state for alleged encroachment since the BJP-led government took charge for the second time in May last year.

Sarma had said that the government did not carry out any investigation on the citizenship of evicted families to find out if they were Indian nationals or foreigners.

He had further stated that the government was also "not aware" if the families, who encroached upon the government land, were homeless people due to erosion, a claim that most of such victims usually make. The chief minister had said that rights like 'Shelter over Head' were available only for legal occupation and the right to property is not a fundamental right.