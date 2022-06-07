हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam Board results

Assam HSLC, AHM Result 2022: SEBA Class 10th exam results to be declared today at sebaonline.org, know how to check

Assam HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is scheduled to announce Class 10th exam results 2022 today at 10 am.

Assam HSLC, AHM Result 2022: SEBA Class 10th exam results to be declared today at sebaonline.org, know how to check
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

The Assam Board Class 10 students can check their HSLC exam result 2022 on the official websites of SEBA at https://sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 3 confirmed that the SEBA HSLC result 2022 will be declared on June 7.

HSLC Result 2022: Check SEBA Class 10th exam results on these websites

Students can check SEBA HSLC Result 2022 on the following websites - https://sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, or results.sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC Result 2022: How to check SEBA Class 10 results

  • Visit SEBA's official website - https://sebaonline.org.
  • On the homepage, click on the "HSLC/ AHM Examination, 2022 Results" link 1 or link 2.
  • Enter your credentials including your roll number.
  • Your Assam HSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

SEBA to announce Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exam results 2022 today

The SEBA will also announce the Assam High Madrassa or AHM exam results 2022 today. 

According to reports, around 4.19 lakh students had appeared for the Assam Class 10th exam this year, while over 11,000 students took the SEBA's AHM exam.

