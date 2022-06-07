Assam HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is scheduled to announce Class 10th High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results 2022 today (June 7, 2022). The Assam Board Matric result 2022 will be released at 10 am. The Assam Board Class 10 students can check their HSLC exam result 2022 on the official websites of SEBA at https://sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 3 confirmed that the SEBA HSLC result 2022 will be declared on June 7.

Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on 7th June 2022 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 3, 2022

HSLC Result 2022: Check SEBA Class 10th exam results on these websites

Students can check SEBA HSLC Result 2022 on the following websites - https://sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, or results.sebaonline.org.

Results for HSLC Examination 2022 will be declared on June 7, 2022. Visit https://t.co/dZc8IQCweG or https://t.co/ogcYv23Tlg or any of the mentioned websites to download results. Visit https://t.co/bVzFZobchb to download the app.#SEBA #HSLC pic.twitter.com/eaYq2Nt9M9 — MyGov Assam (@mygovassam) June 4, 2022

Assam HSLC Result 2022: How to check SEBA Class 10 results

Visit SEBA's official website - https://sebaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the "HSLC/ AHM Examination, 2022 Results" link 1 or link 2.

Enter your credentials including your roll number.

Your Assam HSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

SEBA to announce Assam High Madrassa (AHM) exam results 2022 today

The SEBA will also announce the Assam High Madrassa or AHM exam results 2022 today.

According to reports, around 4.19 lakh students had appeared for the Assam Class 10th exam this year, while over 11,000 students took the SEBA's AHM exam.