NewsIndia
ASSAM CM

Assam: Kazis No More Authorized For Muslim Marriage Registration, Says CM Sarma

Sarma stated that while Muslim marriages were previously registered by Kazis, the new bill will require all such marriages to be officially registered with the government. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 09:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Assam Cabinet, on Wednesday, greenlit the Muslim Marriage Registration Bill, 2024, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The proposed legislation mandates the compulsory government registration of marriages and divorces within the Muslim community. Sarma confirmed during a post-cabinet press briefing that the bill is set to be tabled in the upcoming session, scheduled to start on Thursday. 

Sarma stated that while Muslim marriages were previously registered by Kazis, the new bill will require all such marriages to be officially registered with the government. Sarma also highlighted that the bill aims to prevent the registration of minor marriages, which had been permitted by Kazis in the past.  

"Now, minor marriage registration will not happen at all. We want to end the menace of child marriage," Sarma said, noting that all marriages will now be registered at the Sub-Registrar's Office. 

Sarma further clarified that while the bill imposes restrictions on registration by Kazis, it will not affect the rituals observed by Muslims during marriage ceremonies. 

In a recent address, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam government plans to impose stringent legal penalties on individuals involved in 'love jihad,' which refers to deceptive romantic relationships where one party conceals their religion or identity.

The proposed legislation seeks to penalize those who are accused of exploiting interfaith relationships for ulterior motives. This initiative comes in response to a similar proposal by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has advocated for lifetime imprisonment for such offenses. 

