Assam’s Goalpara hit by 5.2 magnitude earthquake

New Delhi: Assam’s Goalpara felt tremors as an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit the area on Wednesday (July 7) morning, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Taking to Twitter, NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 07-07-2021, 08:45:25 IST, Lat: 26.15 & Long: 90.28, Depth: 14 Km ,Location: 71km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India.”

There have been no reports of any damage so far.

In recent weeks, the northeastern states have witnessed earthquakes ranging from low to medium intensity. On June 22, medium-intensity earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang. Assam’s Tezpur was hit by 4.1 on the Richter scale hit on June 18. Low-intensity earthquakes were also reported in Manipur and Meghalaya the same day.

Meanwhile, on July 5, a medium-intensity earthquake hit Jhajjar in Haryana, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. The NCS reviewed the reports and confirmed that an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Jhajjar in Haryana at 10.36 pm on Monday. The epicenter, 5 km deep, was traced to a spot 10 km north of Jhajjar.

