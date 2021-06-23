हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt 64 kilometres North-Northeast of Tawang, at a depth of 70 kilometres. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale on Tuesday (June 22). 

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt 64 kilometres North-Northeast of Tawang, at a depth of 70 kilometres. No fatalities have been reported so far, as per ANI. More details are awaited. 

On June 20, a series of tremors all ranging from magnitude 3.1-3.6 on the Richter Scale, hit Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. As per NCS, the first earthquake, measuring magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale, had occurred near Arunachal Pradesh's Pangin at around 1:02 am. 

Another earthquake, measuring magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale, was reported near Shirui village in Manipur's Ukrul district. It hit 20 kilometres northwest of Shirui in Manipur at 1:22 am at a depth of 30 kilometres.

Three low-intensity earthquakes were reported in the northeastern states of Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya on June 18. 

