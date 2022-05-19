Assam Shocker: Head mistress jailed for carrying beef in school

The head mistress brought beef to the school! Only for this crime the head mistress of a government school has to go to jail. The place is BJP-ruled Assam. Naturally, the news came out in the open and there was a lot of criticism. The question is, is there no freedom to eat the food you want?

Earlier this week, on monday, Dalima Nessa, the headmistress of the Hurkachungi Middle English School in the district’s Lakhipur area had brought beef for lunch at a government school in Goalpara district of Assam. She allegedly shared the meat with his colleagues besides eating it herself. It is alleged that eating beef in public hurt the sentiments of some of the colleagues present. They objected. The matter then reached the police. The school management committee lodged a complaint with the police.

The 56-year-old teacher has reportedly been booked under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (creating enmity between two groups on grounds of religion, caste, place of birth, residence), 295A (any repeated act with intent to insult any religion or religious belief). The district police arrested the teacher based on a complaint by the managing committee. She is currently in judicial custody.

The school management committee alleged that the teacher had brought beef to the school. She was sharing it among his colleagues at lunchtime. This becomes offensive to many. The teacher's behavior has made people of two different religions uncomfortable

Incidentally, The Chief Minister of Assam in north-east India, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had advocated a ban on beef consumption. He said, "The cow is our mother. It is better not to eat beef where cows are worshipped. However, there is no need to change everyone's habits at the same time." This time, the teacher has to go to jail for bringing beef to his state.